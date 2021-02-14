UK Covid Deaths Continue To Take A Dive

UK COVID DEATHS and infections continue to take a dive

It’s a very positive end to the week in the UK as Covid-related deaths and new coronavirus infections have taken another nose-dive. The latest figures show that the number of new infections recorded on Valentine’s Day, Sunday, February 14, was 10,972 – down an impressive 31 per cent on the same day the previous week, In addition, the week-on-week fatalities due to Covid are also down by 30 per cent, with an additional 258 deaths reported today.

-- Advertisement --



The run of good news can only bolster the Prime Minister’s confidence that the UK has well and truly beaten the third wave of the virus and that lockdown restrictions are set to be relaxed considerably. The government has already achieved an “extraordinary feat” by vaccinating some 15 million people, blasting through the original jab targets.

‘Over two months this country has achieved an extraordinary feat, administering a total of 15 million jabs into the arms of the most vulnerable people in the country,’ Mr Johnson said in a video posted on his Twitter feed.

He added: ‘It has been a truly national, UK-wide effort. We have done it together.’

Boris Johnson also revealed to the press that he is feeling “optimistic” about the future and the public is feeling more hopeful about an easing of restrictions when the PM announces his ‘roadmap’ out of lockdown on February 22. Mr Johnson has reaffirmed the claim that schools will indeed reopen on March 8, and No 10 has indicated that pubs will be allowed to open, to a limited degree, in April.

‘I’m optimistic, I won’t hide it from you. I’m optimistic, but we have to be cautious,” the Prime Minister said on February 13.

“Our children’s education is our number one priority, but then working forward, getting non-essential retail open as well and then, in due course as and when we can prudently, cautiously, of course we want to be opening hospitality as well.”

He added: “I will be trying to set out as much as I possibly can in as much detail as I can, always understanding that we have to be wary of the pattern of disease. We don’t want to be forced into any kind of retreat or reverse ferret.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “UK Covid Deaths Continue To Take A Dive”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.