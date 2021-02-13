Boris Johnson ‘Optimistic’ About Relaxing UK Lockdown

BORIS JOHNSON says he is ‘optimistic’ about relaxing the UK lockdown this month

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that he is optimistic about the UK beginning to return to some sort of normality when he announces his ‘roadmap’ out of lockdown on February 22. Speaking at the new Novavax jab manufacturing site in Billingham, Teesside on Saturday, February 13, Mr Johnson said that not only would the schools open as planned in March, but that the government was also looking at a way to re-open bars and non-essential retail.

‘I’m optimistic, I won’t hide it from you. I’m optimistic, but we have to be cautious,” the Prime Minister said.

“Our children’s education is our number one priority, but then working forward, getting non-essential retail open as well and then, in due course as and when we can prudently, cautiously, of course we want to be opening hospitality as well.”

He added: “I will be trying to set out as much as I possibly can in as much detail as I can, always understanding that we have to be wary of the pattern of disease. We don’t want to be forced into any kind of retreat or reverse ferret.”

It comes after news leaked to The Times shows that the UK is overcoming the coronavirus pandemic faster than SAGE experts expected, with those in the know predicting that hospital admissions and Covid-related deaths will drop by more than half over the next month.

Earlier in the day, No 10 revealed that it intends to do away with the Covid Tier system altogether, and instead embark on a three-stage national plane, which could see pubs and restaurants open their doors at the beginning of April if the rates continue to fall.

