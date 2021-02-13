Boris Johnson To Scrap Covid Tier System And Allow Pubs To Open In April In Three-Stage Plan.

The Covid tier system, which saw regions in England plunged into different levels of restrictions, will be shelved when lockdown ends in favour of a three-stage national plan. The coronavirus tier system will also be axed and replaced with a three-stage national plan to move the UK out of lockdown, according to new reports.

No 10 reportedly wants to “do away” with the previously unpopular system, which saw different parts of the country put into different Covid risk levels- with many finding the system very confusing.

Mr Johnson said: “On February, 22, I’m going to be setting out a roadmap as far as we’re able to, giving everybody some more clarity, insofar as we can, about how we hope to unlock, beginning with schools, we hope very much, from 8 March. “

Boris Johnson has said he will allow pubs to reopen at the beginning of April if rates continue to fall.

Pubs across the nation had to close their doors to punters when the national lockdown was announced on January 4. Under the restrictions, landlords were banned from selling takeaway pints. The beer industry has lost hundreds of millions of pounds in revenue due to the restrictions.

The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) had called on Boris Johnson’s government to provide the pub and hospitality industry with a firm reopening date as many pubs across the country face going out of business and thousands of staff being unemployed as a result.

