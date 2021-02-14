Riots In Linares, Jaen On Saturday Caused €30,000 Worth Of Damage sats the Town Hall



The Town Hall of Linares, Jaén, says it is estimated that between €25,000 and €30,000 worth of damage was caused during the rioting by protestors on Saturday in the town, but that is still only an estimate, and the true cost could be a lot higher once all reports are finalised.

Demonstrators had taken to the streets to protest after the incident in which two off-duty police officers had beaten up a man and his daughter on Friday, and a hostile environment erupted in the vicinity of the police station, with crowds of people seen in social media videos throwing objects at police officers, and setting fire to rubbish containers.

The damage mentioned in a statement lists bus shelters, rubbish containers, traffic signs, fencing, and traffic light control panels, and this morning (Sunday), council workmen are out in the town conducting a cleaning-up operation and trying to repair some of the damage.

As a result of the altercations on Saturday between the protestors and police, 20 officers are reported injured, while 13 members of the public were detained, including two minors, all of whom have been provisionally released, with the National Police opening an investigation to identify the ringleaders of the violence.

The two officers at the centre of the incident have since been jailed by a judge in a hastily convened court hearing.

