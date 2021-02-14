Spanish Judge Jails Off-Duty Police Men That Attacked A Man And His 14-Year-Old Daughter On Bar Terrace

Spanish Judge Jails Two Off-Duty Police Men That Attacked A Man And His 14-Year-Old Daughter On A Bar Terrace In Jaén.

A JUDGE at court number three of Linares (Jaén) has ordered the immediate incarceration of the two national off-duty policemen that were arrested on Friday for viciously attacking a man and his 14-year-old daughter on the terrace of a bar in the town centre. According to witnesses, the young girl was heard screaming: “my father, my father.” to stop the officers from relentlessly beating him- they didn’t, and instead, only stopped when he was beaten unconciuos.

Both the officer and the deputy inspector refused to testify before their fellow colleagues back at the station. However, they did so before the judge who after a late midnight hearing at around one in the morning, ordered the two to be put into prison.

Tensions were running very high on Hernán Cortés Street last night, Saturday, which is close to the police station where the officers are stationed. Angry demonstrators caused the street to be cordoned off by police cars and manned by riot police, due to the build-up of the numbers of people.

The ‘chanting’ crowd spilled over into the adjacent Bailen Street, where protestors clashed with police officers, with containers being overturned and set on fire, and people throwing stones and other objects at the police. Riscos Street was also cordoned off, and some locals have described the atmosphere in this area of Linares to being like a ‘powder keg’.

