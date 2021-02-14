Man Stabbed To Death In Reading

MAN stabbed to death in a residential street in Reading

The UK bloodbath continues as Reading Police launch a murder probe after the body of a young man was discovered in a quiet residential street in the early hours of Sunday, February 14. Officers found the 24-year-old at Managua Close in Caversham shortly before 1am; he had suffered a stab wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Nicola Douglas, said: ‘Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the man who has sadly lost his life.’

‘We are in the very early stages of this investigation and we will be working quickly and thoroughly in the community to find those responsible.

‘There will be a cordon in place and additional officers in the area and we will be starting house-to-house enquiries as part of this investigation.’

The detective Inspector confirmed that the young man’s family had been informed of the tragedy, and that police have begun conducting door-to-door enquiries in the area to try to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

She said: ‘If you have any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area around Managua Close, Nire Road or Ian Mikardo Way between 11pm yesterday and 1am today, please take a look at the footage and, if it captures anything unusual, please share that with us.’

