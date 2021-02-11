Breaking News – Man Stabbed to Death Outside London Tube Station.

A MAN was pronounced dead at the scene after being stabbed during a fight outside Parsons Green tube station around 7pm this evening (February 11).

The fight involved three men with one sustaining a fatal wound and another being rushed to hospital by paramedics.

A Met police spokesperson said: “Police were called at 18.42 to reports of a fight between three males in Ackmar Road, Parsons Green.

“Officers attended along with colleagues from the London Ambulance Service and HEMS.

“Despite receiving treatment for stab wounds, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A second male was taken to hospital. His condition is unknown, but is not thought to be life-threatening.”

The capital was marred by knife crimes over the weekend as two men were viciously stabbed in Kilburn, North London, leaving them fighting for their lives.

Earlier, that day (February 6), Met police swarmed a London high street after a report that a man had been stabbed in broad daylight in Croydon, which came just 24 hours after another spate of knife attacks occurred in the same borough.

The stabbings in London over the tragic weekend lead to two people being killed and at least 14 people being injured.

