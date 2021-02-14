Meghan Markle Is Pregnant With Her Second Child To Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle is expecting a baby, a spokesperson for the couple has confirmed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently living in California, are expecting a baby later this year. It comes just months after the Duchess of Sussex, 39, shocked the world when she revealed she had lost her second child in an article for the New York Times.

-- Advertisement --



The pair have not said if they are expecting a boy or a girl. But in an announcement on Valentine’s Day, the couple shared a black and white picture of themselves, sat under a tree, with Harry resting his hand on Meghan’s head as she lay in his lap cradling her bump.

The news of Meghan’s pregnancy came after Princess Eugenie gave birth to a baby boy on February 9.

The new royal baby, Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s first child is the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh’s ninth great-grandchild. When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new baby arrives, they will be eighth in line to the throne.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had openly shared their hopes of having two children to complete their family. It was no secret they dreamed of welcoming a new addition – a baby brother or sister for Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

Meghan Markle won her privacy claim against Mail on Sunday over ‘private’ letter to father Thomas Markle recently.

This is a breaking news story, please check later for updates.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Meghan Markle Pregnant With Second Child”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.