Bailiff Forced Evictions Banned In England Until The End Of March.

THE BAN on bailiff-forced evictions will be extended until the end of March, the government has announced, as housing charity Shelter warns almost half a million people could face eviction due to non-payment of rents.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said the “unprecedented” ban will remain in place for all but the most serious cases for another six weeks, giving more protection to private renters during the coronavirus pandemic. Mr Jenrick said the measures “strike the right balance between protecting tenants and enabling landlords to exercise their right to justice”.

Ministers had announced last month that the ban would continue until 22 February, having been due to expire on 11 January. It was first introduced last March during the first national lockdown. The latest extension comes after Boris Johnson faced questions on the issue from Labour leader Keir Starmer at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.

Housing and homelessness charity Shelter welcomed the extension, but said it is “not an answer to the evictions crisis”. Shelter said its research shows almost 445,000 private renting adults in England have fallen behind on their rent or been served with some kind of eviction notice in the last month.

Chris Wood, assistant director of research, policy and public affairs at Shelter explained: “It still allows eviction notices to be served, people can still go to court, so most of the eviction process still happens.

“But it is that last stage of actually being forced out of your home, which won’t happen for most renters. That is really good, they know they can stay in their home and stay safe.

Mr Wood added: “This isn’t an answer for anyone really. It is a temporary measure to keep people safe… It is a short term sticking plaster.”

Spanish Government Set to Prevent Evictions

The Spanish government is set to prevent evictions and services being cut off for vulnerable families during the state of alarm. The decree was approved by the Council of Ministers back in December 2020. It will prevent not only the eviction of vulnerable families but also stop supplies such as gas, electricity and water from being cut off.

