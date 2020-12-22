Spanish Government Set to Prevent Evictions

The Spanish government is set to prevent evictions and services being cut off for vulnerable families during the state of alarm.

The decree is scheduled to be approved by the Council of Ministers and it will prevent not only the eviction of vulnerable families, but also stop supplies such as gas, electricity and water being cut off.

The decree has been debated and negotiated recently and will also include homeowners being compensated if they have to suspend evictions. There will also be compensation for large organisations for example banks, but according to La Sexta, they may have to provide proof of having experienced losses.

