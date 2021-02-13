Spanish TV Apologises For Comparing Princess Leonor To Her Grandfather

SPANISH TV channel apologises for comparing young princess Leonor to her disgraced grandfather

It was an embarrassing moment for Spain’s biggest TV station, RTVE, on when they made the mistake of inadvertently comparing teen Princess Leonor of Asturias with her disgraced grandfather, former King Juan Carlos. The young royal is packing her bags for Wales where she will study the International Baccalaureate program of the United World Colleges (UWC) educational institution at the UWC Atlantic College, as announced by her parents, King Felipe and Queen Letizia on Wednesday, February 10.

The director and presenter of the Spanish show La Hora de la 1, Monica Lopez, immediately apologised for the “mistake” when a banner reading ‘Leonor is leaving Spain, like her grandfather’ appeared under a picture of the 15-year-old princess on Wednesday’s show.

“Today we want to apologize. RTVE deeply regrets what happened and maintains its commitment to the State institutions,” Mónica López said. She added that the people responsible for writing the tag line had been “relieved from their positions.”

RTVE also making a public statement shortly after the broadcast stating that they “deeply regretted the serious error” and that they were taking measures to address it.

Lenore’s grandfather is, of course, infamous former king Juan Carlos, who fled into exile in August 2020 following several allegations of financial impropriety.

