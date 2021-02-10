The Princess of Asturias Will Study International Baccalaureate in Wales.

THE Princess of Asturias will study the International Baccalaureate program of the United World Colleges (UWC) educational institution at the UWC Atlantic College in Wales, as announced by the Kings on Wednesday, February 10.

15-year-old Princess Leonor has undergone the selection process required, which consists of an initial pre-selection phase, carried out anonymously by each candidate, and a final phase, carried out telematically with different tests, as reported by the Palacio de La Zarzuela in a statement.

The academic program takes place over two years (2021-2022 and 2022-2023) and includes both science and literature subjects. She is scheduled to join the school between the end of August and the beginning of September and will reside with the rest of the students.

The cost of the program will be fully paid by the Kings personally with their annual allowance and amounts to the amount of £67,000 pounds. The Princess of Asturias will make this period of her education compatible with the progressive development of her institutional commitments in Spain.

The school, for students aged 16-19 years, says it seeks to “inspire changemakers” who want to work for the common good. It looks for students who “can navigate the complexity of life and (reach) beyond easy answers,” according to the school’s website. The royal household statement noted the school’s “open and critical approach.”

The news of the princess’ educational journey abroad hasn’t gone down well with everyone in the media with the program La Hora de la 1 chosing a curious way of presenting the information. They said: “Leonor is leaving Spain, like her grandfather,” in a seemingly unprovoked attack by a Spanish public TV program towards the monarchy of Spain.

