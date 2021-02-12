TENERIFE dentist sees influx of Irish patients ‘just wanting a holiday’.

A Tenerife dental surgery has seen a boost in bookings from Irish people, that make an appointment but then fail to turn up. The Clínica Dental Tenerife Sur, dental surgery that is based in Santa Cruz has seen an influx of patient bookings, but they never get to actually meet their new patients.

Receptionist Roberta Beccaris, spoke to RTE’s Today with Claire Byrne and explained how many Irish people have been contracting the surgery and requesting an appointment and also making sure that they receive an email appointment confirmation.

Roberta said, “In the past two weeks we have been getting a lot of bookings from Irish people, all the patients were requesting an email to confirm the appointment, which is new, and then they are not turning up.”

On a normal day the dental surgery’s Irish patients tend to be older people, but they have seen many bookings coming in from the younger generation. At the moment the surgery is receiving multiple emails each day and most of them come from younger people. Roberta explained that most seem to be searching for a holiday excuse and said, “now they are young and they clearly just want a holiday”

She then went on to explain how they were wasting valuable patient appointments, that could be used by patients in real need. The “holiday excuse” appointments are also costing the surgery money. Roberta said, “Today we are expecting two Irish patients, but we don’t know really if they’ll turn up. Obviously as they are not turning up, we now understand it is just an excuse for a holiday. They are taking appointments away from people who need them, who are in pain.”

The surgery is now demanding upfront payments.

