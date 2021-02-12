Albox in Almeria Registers an Earthquake of 2.6

Albox in Almeria Registers an Earthquake of 2.6
Albox in Almeria Registers an Earthquake of 2.6 Credit: Pixabay

ALBOX in Almeria registers an earthquake of 2.6 on the Richter scale.

The earthquake was felt by many local, and not so local residents as the earth shook in Albox shortly before 5 PM on Thursday, February 11. The quake was felt in a minimum of seven other Almeria municipalities near Albox too.

According to The National Geographic Institute (IGN) the quake registered in at 2.6 on the Richter scale, with the Albox epicentre being 3 kilometres below the earth’s surface. The quake was felt in Albox and surrounding areas such as Albanchez, Fines, Cantoria, Macael and Tahal. It was also felt less strongly in other municipalities including Lijar, Lubrin and Olula del Rio.

A further quake was logged only days ago in the coastal town of Garrucha, when it was hit by an earthquake that registered in at a magnitude of 1.7. No major damage was caused by the coastal quake.


According to Volcanodiscovery recently Albox has been shaken by two quakes registering in at a minimum of 3.0 on the Richter scale and a further three quakes registering a magnitude of between two and three.  There were also recent numerous quakes that people would not have felt due to their extremely low magnitude.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Albox in Almeria Registers an Earthquake of 2.6”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






