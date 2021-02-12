Helping out our city

I thought to record this week’s Marbella Now TV #MN293 from Marbella’s impressive Exhibition Centre ‘Palacio de Congresos.’ It’s ideal for any size gathering in one of the many rooms and conference halls, plus it boasts an auditorium with seating for up to 1,520.

There is a dedicated Foreign Residents’ office and a team of wonderful people ready and willing to help in any way. They exhibit local artists’ work (free of charge) in the foyer so even just a stroll through is worth it.

-- Advertisement --



The building is massive and right by the Melia Don Pepe and the copper tower, so it’s ironic that many of us walk or drive past it unwittingly; not even realising it’s there, let alone thing to walk inside.

I was fortunate enough to coordinate an informal chat with the Director, Miguel Luna, for Monday’s show, making for an ideal opportunity to get to know a little more about his life growing up in Marbella and his vision for the city he so loves.

Other interviews this week include a chat with Javier Robles de Acuña, owner of La Rosticceria, which makes traditional home-made food for takeaway. Javier loves food and shares a curious anecdote about the ‘Spanish’ tortilla and some of the very strange things he’s eaten on his travels.

There’s another segment of “So you’ve tested positive for Covid, now what?” I have launched this section as it seems there is little information as to what to do, other than stay home and understandably people are feeling at a loss.

Last week Sorana Filipescu of Biomagnestismo Marbella explained the importance of boosting our immune system and balancing our diet, summarising the main factors to be taken into account.

This week we welcome Rachel Garrod PhD who is a Respiratory Physiotherapist and logically even more in demand for home visits. I’m therefore grateful for her taking the time to talk with our viewers and share some simple breathing tips and exercises we can easily do at home.

Kristina Szekely is my CIT Marbella guest of the week and the perfect person to give us a pulse on the local real estate market and forecasts. Similarly Mario Bravo, Economist, PP Councillor and self-proclaimed proud Rotarian, shares his thoughts on the consequences of the Covid induced economic crisis, online services and what to expect over the coming months.

At the forefront of those dealing with the crisis is Collective Calling. I had a delightful time getting to know psychologist and volunteer Rosalia Pérez Fontes with updates on how we can continue to assist those most in need in our community.

There are many ways we can help each other and this includes helping our city. Marbella needs to receive funding from the central government, allocated according to the city’s population. Signing on the town Padron, if we haven’t done so already, is the least we can do. Please call 952 768 766 for more details.

Enjoy the rest of the week and stay safe amigos.