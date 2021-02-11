Marbella businesses await Junta’s announcement tomorrow with hope

BARS, restaurants and shops in Marbella as well as Estepona, Malaga city and 14 other towns are awaiting the decision of the Junta de Andalucia tomorrow regarding whether they will be able to reopen.

The announcement should have come today, Thursday, February 11, but the meeting of the experts who evaluate the number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants had to be postponed.

On Wednesday, it was agreed that there would only be one meeting per week, every Thursday, instead of two, but the first one did not go ahead due to administrative issues.

Those which have dropped below 1,000 case per 100,000 inhabitants should be able to reopen non-essential businesses from when the measure comes into effect on Saturday.

Things are looking good for Malaga, with the number of cases per 100,000 down to 678.5; Marbella down to 894; Estepona down to 909.9; Coin at 714.5 and Velez-Malaga at 514.8.

Based on these figures, reopening should go ahead as expected, and the businesses are just awaiting the announcement from the Junta de Andalucia which should have been made today and is due to be made tomorrow.

Other towns which are hoping to be allowed to reopen non-essential businesses are Alameda, Alfarnate, Benamocarra, Cartajima, Casares, El Borge, Farajan, Genalguacil, Ojen, Pizarra, Teba and Villanueva de Tapia, which all now have fewer than 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

A further 19 towns would also be able to lift the border confinement, now having fewer than 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, including Torremolinos and Rincon de la Victoria.

