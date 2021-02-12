German Fraudster Who Posed as Rich Heiress Released from US Prison

A GERMAN fraudster who donned the false persona of a rich heiress to con her way into a luxury New York lifestyle has been released from a US prison.

Anne Sororkin was released from prison in Albany, upstate New York, and will likely face extradition to her native Germany following her 2019 conviction for theft of services and grand larceny.

The fraudster adopted the personal of Anne Delvey – a billionaire heiress from Europe – to swindle her way into a plush Manhattan lifestyle of luxury hotels and fine dining. She scammed over $200 thousand from banks and hotels and forged documents to pretend she had a $60 million trust fund to account for her lavish spending.

In court, her lawyer Todd Spodek said the German national had been “easily seduced by the glamour and glitz” of New York and her scheme had been an attempt to “fake it until she could make it”. During her high-profile trial, she garnered media attention for employing a personal stylist for her courtroom appearances.

The Russia-born, German-raised fraudster’s story and crimes are currently being adapted into a Netflix series titled Inventing Anna – with the $320,000 paid to Sororkin for the rights having reportedly all been used to cover her mounting legal fees.

