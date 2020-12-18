Cuomo Bans Diners In New York From Using Bathrooms

GOVERNOR of New York Cuomo bans diners from using indoor bathrooms in New York

Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo has caused widespread panic throughout New York dining establishments as he announced on Thursday, December 17 that anyone eating outside will be prohibited from using the indoor bathrooms. The situation was further complicated by the fact that indoor dining has been banned.

The official announcement by Kapil Longani said that: “customers are not allowed to enter the inside of an SLA-licensed establishment for any reason while the guidance is in effect.”

Understandably, owners of restaurants in the Big Apple took to social media in a panic. However, the government quietly altered their ruling overnight, with Andrew Rigie, executive director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance, telling The Post on Friday morning, December 18:

“Customers can now use the bathroom and can enter through the interior to get to a backyard etc.,” he said. “We’re working on addressing issues.”

