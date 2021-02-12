French Police Probe Fashion Agent for Abusing Models

FRENCH POLICE have launched an investigation into models agent Gerald Marie after several women accused the former fashion mogul of sexual abuse and rape.

Detectives from France’s specialist child protection agency have invited eleven women from across the globe to meet with them in Paris as they investigate former model agent Gerald Marie for alleged sex crimes in the 1980s and 1990s.

The former European chief for Elite Models was one of the most powerful men in fashion at the time of his alleged offense, which includes the rape of two teenage girls. He is currently in his 70s and living a retired life in Spain.

An investigation into accusations against the former agent was launched in September last year after four women accused Marie of sexual misconduct and rape. Carre Otis, who was an A-list model in the 90s, claims that she was raped by Marie in 1986 while staying in the spare room of he and his wife’s Parisian apartment when she was 17.

Canadian Shawna Lee has accused the Paris fashion mogul of raping her in 1991 – when she was just 15 years old. A total of eleven women, many of whom no longer live in France, have made accusations against Marie and are expected to travel to Paris when the Covid pandemic subsides in order to aid investigators. Marie has denied all charges against him.

Recently Jean Luc Brunel, another French fashion agent, came under investigation for his connections to deceased paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

