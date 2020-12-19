Epstein’s French Fashion Agent Has Been Charged

FRENCH fashion agent who was arrested in connection with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein has been formally charged

Top French fashion agent Jean-Luc Brunel was charged on Friday, December 18 with ‘rape of minors and ‘sexual harassment’ and has been remanded in custody, according to Paris prosecutors. Brunel was arrested at Charles de Gaulle airport on Wednesday, December 16 about to board a flight to Senegal, telling detectives “I’m going on holiday.”

The disgraced model agent is being investigated in relation to accusations of exploitation of women and girls by paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein and his cronies. Brunel, along with Epstein’s ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, is accused of being part of a global underage sex ring masterminded by Epstein, who died by suicide in August last year while awaiting trial.

