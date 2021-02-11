Woman Raped in Her Own Home Tragically Found Dead a Week Later

A WOMAN that was raped in her own home by an intruder was tragically found dead a week later.

The intruder that raped a woman in her own home has not yet been caught, but his victim was tragically found dead a week after the horrific attack. Angeline Phillips, aged 35, from Wilbraham Road in Walkden, Salford, was attacked on Saturday, January 23 by an intruder in her own home.

Although a manhunt was launched by police shortly after the attack the intruder has not yet been caught. According to detectives the attacker made his way into the house through an unlocked back door before raping the victim on the Saturday evening. Detectives believe that he entered the property between 10.30 pm and 11 pm.

As the victim had been in contact with Greater Manchester Police (GMP) before she died they referred the investigation into the tragic death to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), although the IOPC has made the decision that the force may investigate the death.

A spokeswoman for GMP said, “While the investigation has been ongoing, the woman – who was being supported by specialists and partner agencies – has very sadly died.

“Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this devastating time.

“Her death is not being treated as suspicious. The file has been sent to the coroner.

“Due to the recent contact between the woman and GMP, in line with normal procedure, her death has been referred to the Professional Standards Branch and the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

“I would like to use this opportunity to remind people across Greater Manchester that if they or someone they know has been raped or sexually assaulted we encourage them to report it to us or one of our partner agencies so they can access support.”

Angeline’s attacker is thought to be white and around 6 foot tall. Police said he had a ginger beard and that one arm was tattooed and that he is believed to be between 35 and 40-years-old. Police have appealed for information to help locate him.

