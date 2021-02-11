Keanu Reeves ‘is frontrunner to star in Kraven The Hunter’ in a possible new Marvel film.

According to reports the Marvel villain Kraven the Hunter could be getting his own movie, with Keanu Reeves been the frontrunner to star as the villain.

So far the comic book character has not made it to the big screen despite the numerous Marvel Cinematic Universe films. There has been near misses in the past, but he has never quite made the cut. The project is believed to be called Kraven, and be a spin-off from Spider-Man.

Kraven nearly reached the big screen several times as a villain in other movies, but never quite made it, so fans are now hoping he will get his own movie.

The possibility of Diego Luna from Rogue One appearing in the film has also been raised according to The Daily Mail and their Instagram source.

Tom Holland plays the key role in the current Spider-Man movies and it was expected for a while that Kraven would make his first big screen appearance in the third instalment of Spider-Man, but that idea did not come to fruition. The Spider-Man movie is currently in production.

The Kraven character has featured in the comic book series of Spider-Man for numerous years and first appeared in 1964. Kraven wants to be the world’s greatest hunter, and his sole goal is to kill Spider-Man which would see him named as the world’s greatest.

