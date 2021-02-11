France Finally Plans to Introduce Age of Sexual Consent

FRANCE finally plans to introduce a minimum age of sexual consent, and plans to set it at 15 years old.

For the first time ever France is planning to bring in an age of sexual consent law which will make it illegal to have sex with anyone under the age of 15. It is hoped that this will also make the punishment of historic sexual abuse easier.

The French government has faced growing pressure from the public and child protection activists after recent cases have highlighted the issue. Only this week protests were seen over Justice for Julie.

The public were up in arms over the Justice for Julie case as 20 firefighters are not charged with the rape of a young girl, due to the fact that France does not currently have an age of consent law.

It was alleged that 20 firemen had sex with a young girl only known as Julie who was 13 years old. But, of the 20 men that had been accused of rape, only three of them had admitted to having sexual contact with the girl, although all three claimed that the encounters were consensual.

The announcement of the age of consent has been welcomed by activist groups and is a major step forward although it still needs to be enshrined in law.

Fatima Benomar, from the Les Effrontees group said, “It’s very good that there is this revived debate, that there is an idea of a minimum age (of consent). … This will make adults more responsible.”

