UK experiences coldest night in 25 years as Storm Darcy batters the country

Storm Darcy, dubbed the Beast from the East 2, continues to rage across the country, bringing freezing temperatures and driving snow. With the onset of the cold snap, the UK has broken yet another weather record – the temperature in Braemar, Aberdeenshire, plummeted to an astonishing minus 22.9 degrees on Wednesday night, February 10, making it the coldest night in twenty-five years, according to the Met Office. Kinbrace in Scotland wasn’t that far behind, registering minus 21.2 degrees on the thermometer.

Several weather warnings are still in place throughout the country, but things are set to improve slightly, with western areas expected to become “quite pleasant outside with the sunshine, although still bitterly cold,” according to Met Office meteorologist Clare Nasir.

The respite will be short-lived, however, as Ms Nasir warned that by Friday things will turn “quite hazardous” again, with “an area of cloud and rain” bringing more snow and bitter temperatures, and the possibility of “freezing rain.”

A number of vaccination centres were forced to close across the country, with elderly people being warned not to risk the journey to get their jabs. Several minor traffic accidents were reported due to the treacherous conditions of the roads, and more than 380 schools in Norfolk had to shut their doors on Tuesday, February 9 because of the adverse weather.

