Several Vaccination Centres Still Closed DueTo Storm Darcy

Several vaccination centres still closed as Storm Darcy brings -17C freeze.

SEVERAL vaccination centres remain closed as the coldest night of the winter so far in the UK was recorded at minus 16.7C in the Scottish Highlands. Snow and ice continue to cause disruption to vaccinations in some areas with thousands of appointments having to be cancelled.

The sub-zero temperature at Altnaharra, a small hamlet in Sutherland in the Highland region of northern Scotland, was recorded on Tuesday and is the coldest temperature recorded there since 2010, Met Office spokesperson Nicola Maxey said.

The elderly have been warned not to travel for Covid vaccine appointments due to treacherous snow. Age UK has urged people to look out for elderly relatives as the coldest nights of the winter approach, with lows of minus 18C forecast for the Scottish Highlands.

Temperatures could also plunge below zero tonight, Wednesday, and into Thursday, but the Met Office said that conditions across the UK are set to get milder towards the weekend. Meanwhile, police in Norfolk warned of blizzard-like conditions and said many roads had fallen victim to snowdrifts and blockages, as they urged people not to travel if they can avoid it.

Officers attended a number of minor road traffic collisions on Monday and police in King’s Lynn said that a lorry got stuck in a snowdrift and had to be towed out by farmers. And in Suffolk, a lorry has overturned, closing a stretch of the A12 Southbound- further hindering attempts for the public to attend their scheduled vaccinations.

More than 380 schools in Norfolk were closed to all children, including vulnerable children and those of key workers, on Tuesday due to the adverse weather. Vaccination centres in Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk and Clacton on Sea and Colchester in Essex remained closed on Tuesday due to the severe weather.

It has already been announced that Clacton Hospital and Colchester United vaccination centres would remain closed today due to poor weather conditions.

