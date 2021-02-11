Gang of Thieves Used Instagram to Stake Out Celebrity Homes

ITALIAN POLICE have arrested a four-man gang of thieves who used Instagram to stake out the homes of Milan celebrities to prepare daring burglaries.

Investigators in Milan have arrested a gang nicknamed the “acrobat thieves” by the local press who used Instagram to monitor the movements of their celebrity targets as well as using photo posts to get an insight into their luxury homes.

The criminal quartet, aged between 14 and 44, targetted homes of local celebrities in Italy’s richest city – including Inter Milan footballer Acharif Hakimi, TV personality Diletta Leotta, and Instagram influencer Eleonora Incardona. They analysed the stars’ social media output to see when they were out of town when they could strike, as well as gaining info on their homes and what type of windows they had.

Dramatic CCTV footage captured the acrobatic thieves scaling a wall to break into a first-floor apartment and the criminals reportedly dressed in style to blend into the crowds of upmarket Milanese neighbourhoods during their heists. They looted Rolex watches, designer handbags, and expensive jewellery during their robberies, much of which has now been recovered following the gang’s arrest.

While the south of Italy is famous for its mafia, some of Europe’s most accomplished thieves have hailed from the north of the country. The mysterious School of Turin, originating in their eponymous home city, garnered international attention in 2003 following the daring and lucrative Antwerp Diamond Heist.

