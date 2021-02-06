High-End Thief Expelled from Spain After Wave of Burglaries

A GEORGIAN thief who belonged to a gang that carried out a wave of burglaries on high-end Seville apartments will be expelled from Spain next week.

The 33-year old was sentenced to five years in prison, alongside three other Georgian nationals, for carrying out ten major apartment burglaries in less than a month during the summer of 2018. He will be released from prison and deported next week, with two of his co-convicted already having been expelled from Spain.

During their trial, the Judge noted the “high level of technical sophistication” the gang employed to break into apartments in the up-market Seville areas of Triana, Los Remedios, and Nervion. During their sentencing, the court also heard of the “high number of crimes” committed by the gang – ten burglaries in less than a month.

The group stole luxury goods from some of Seville’s wealthiest addresses, bagging nearly 60,000 euro worth of jewelry from one apartment alone. They scouted their targeted homes prior to break-ins, attaching thin plastic strips to the doors of flats which could be checked to see if anyone had entered the home. During the sweltering heat of summer, many Sevillians escape the busy Andalucian capital for the seaside.

Detectives managed to trace the thieves through DNA left in one apartment, and the gang originally told investigators they were in the city as sightseers. Following their deportations, each thief will be banned from entering Spain for between six and eight years.

