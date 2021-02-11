COVID Fines for 4x4 Snow Antics

COVID fines have been issued by police for 4×4 snow antics.

Four people were caught by police after they travelled 30 miles across Lincolnshire to enjoy the snow and blast about in their 4×4’s. Many parts of the country, especially in rural areas saw treacherous conditions and heavy snowfall on Monday, February 8.

While this kept many people inside and safe out of the cold and treacherous conditions, four grown adults travelled from Sleaford to Goulceby near Louth. Although, the 30-mile trip was not welcomed by police.

The police took to Twitter and tweeted that, “On Monday officers attended an incident in the Goulceby area where four adults had travelled from the Sleaford area to use their 4×4 vehicles in the snow.

“Clearly this journey was not essential and as such the adults were reported for the offence.”

Inspector Sarah Constantine also joined in on Twitter asking people to think of the NHS and explained how injuries caused during lockdown breaches can impact the NHS.

Talking to Lincolnshire Live Marc Jones, Lincolnshire Police and Crime Commissioner asked people to behave responsibly and not be so selfish, he said, “During these snowy conditions we have had exceptional support from volunteers who own 4x4s in helping the police effort in keeping our community safe.

“Maybe rather than irresponsible, selfish acts like this they would like to volunteer to support their community in the same way.

“If they would like to get in touch we would be more than happy to put them in contact with those volunteer groups so they can legitimately use their 4x4s for good.”

