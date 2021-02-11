Breaking News: Police Investigating Two Elderly Brits Found Dead in Algarve Home.

THE dead bodies of an 83-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman were discovered late on Wednesday (February 10) night at their home in Portugal after worried neighbours called the emergency services.

Portuguese police are currently investigating the deaths. According to local sources, they are not treating the deaths as suspicious at this stage but have not ruled out the possibility of criminal activity.

The grim discovery was made at a property in Sao Bartolomeu de Messines in the municipality of Silves.