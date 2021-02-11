UPDATE: Tragic Death of Elderly Brits in the Algarve Reveal Man May Have Died Trying to Check on his Wife.

EARLIER this morning (February 11) we reported that an elderly British couple had been found dead at their home in the Algarve, more specifically, Sao Bartolomeu de Messines in the municipality of Silves.

The bodies of the 83-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman were discovered late on Wednesday (February 10) night at their home in Portugal after worried neighbours called the emergency services.

Firefighters are believed to have helped police force entry into the property where the British pair were found lifeless after they had reportedly not been heard from for ‘several days.’

Early investigations have apparently revealed that: “The man was a sick person who had been bedridden for some time,” a source said. “We suspect he noticed what happened to his wife, tried to get up and ended up falling on the floor where he died.”

His wife was found dead in her bed and an autopsy is looking into whether ‘she took any toxic substances or there are traces of a health issue’.

The police source added: “We got a phone call from one of their friends, neighbours who were also British, who hadn’t seen them for some days and were concerned.

“Officers went there on Wednesday night to check and found the bodies. ‘The woman was in bed and the man was in another room on the floor.

“We don’t believe at this stage there was a crime involved. There are no signs of a break-in and all their valuables inside the villa were untouched.’

The source continued: “Cash found inside the villa is in safekeeping so it can be protected along with other valuables.

“They have been deposited with a court in Silves for their relatives to claim.”

