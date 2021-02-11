ANTI-HS2 PROTESTERS strike at Department for Transport building turning it pink.

Protesters against the HS2 have thrown pink paint all over London’s Department for Transport building. Protesters from the Burning Pink group claimed that their members had “sent a message of love for our world and disdain at the corporate killing machine.”

Staff were seen to be cleaning up the building that is in Horseferry Road, Westminster, after the pink paint was thrown over windows, the door, and the walls and pavement. On Wednesday morning police monitored the building and the local area.

The pink paint attack comes after protesters had dug tunnels outside Euston station in a protest against the HS2 rail link. The tunnels and their occupation has been taken before the court and in a ruling on Wednesday Mrs Justice Steyn said that the tunnels are “poorly constructed and liable to collapse.” She also considered that protesters were in danger as well as the people attempting to remove them.

HS2 issued a statement saying that the court decision that protesters should leave the tunnels “is utterly unambiguous – that HS2 Ltd is carrying out the eviction correctly and that the illegal trespassers are breaking the law and should remove themselves from the tunnel immediately.

“We urge Dr Maxey to comply with the order as soon as possible – for his safety and the safety of the other activists and the HS2 and emergency personnel tasked with removing the illegal trespassers.

“HS2 will continue its operation to safely remove the illegal trespassers currently occupying an underground tunnel in Euston Square.”

