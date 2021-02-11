PAEDOPHILE targeted more than 5,000 children around the world by pretending to be teenage girls on social media.

Labourer David Wilson, aged 36, from Norfolk, targeted and terrorised thousands of young victims using social media, mainly Facebook, to trick boys into sending him images and sexual videos of themselves. He also blackmailed victims to make them abuse friends or younger siblings and send him video proof of the abuse.

Judge Rupert Overbury, at Ipswich Crown Court, spoke of how the offences were some of the worst he had ever seen and speaking to Wilson said, “You demonstrated a complete and utter disregard for every child you manipulated irrespective of their age.

“There was a sadistic element to your offending including blackmail and a relentless targeting of vulnerable children who often pleaded for mercy.

“You are in my judgement an extremely dangerous individual who has a perverted and sadistic sexual interest in young boys. On the facts presented to the court you can properly be described as a serial paedophile.”

Wilson admitted to nearly 100 offences against boys aged from only four years between May 2016 and April 2020. Some of the children were so traumatised that they even thought about committing suicide.

Tony Cook, from the National Crime Agency, explained that, “David Wilson has absolutely devastated not only his victims but the families they belong to.

“He has caused heartbreaking suffering and huge disruption to the lives of those he targeted from the problems his abuse caused.

“Wilson preyed on their vulnerability. They genuinely believed they were talking to a teenage girl who was interested in them.

“He groomed, bullied and blackmailed young boys into sending him indecent images and in some instances performing horrific abuse on themselves and others. Despite knowing their utter anguish and despair he ignored their pleas for him to stop.”

Wilson has been jailed for a term of 25 years.

