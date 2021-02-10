Johnson & Johnson Boss Says to Expect COVID Shots for Years to Come.

CEO of company Johnson & Johnson (J&J), Alex Gorsky announced in an interview with CNBC that mutations of the coronavirus will necessitate regular changes to vaccines and regular doses.

“Now exactly what that shot’s going to be comprised of, I don’t think we know today,” he told CNBC’s Meg Tirrell. “But I think we can all imagine a future where we’re living with this, but where we can keep the science at pace with the virus so that we can keep on living our lives.”



“One more mutation that can impact the ability (of the virus) to defend itself against antibodies or have some kind of different response, not only to a treatment but also to a vaccine,” Gorsky said.

The J&J CEO’s statements come after representatives of health departments and infectious disease experts have warned of the possibility of the coronavirus becoming an endemic virus, since mutations mean that they will have to be in constant search of new variants and scientists constantly producing effective vaccines.

Johnson & Johnson recently announced that they have applied for emergency authorisation from the United States Food and Drug Administration to get their vaccine onto the market and will do the same with the European authorities within weeks, meaning Spain could soon receive the vaccine.

In other news, South Africa is set to kick off its Covid-19 vaccine campaign with Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, after suspending its initial roll-out plans with AstraZeneza, the health minister has said.

“Given the outcomes of the efficacy studies…(the government) will continue with the planned phase one vaccination using the Johnson & Johnson vaccines instead of the AstraZeneca vaccine,” Health Minister Zweli Mkhize told a press briefing.

