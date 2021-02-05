THE makers of a new Covid vaccine, Johnson & Johnson, have applied for emergency authorisation to get their jab into the Spanish market within weeks.

Johnson & Johnson announced they have already applied for emergency authorisation from the United States Food and Drug Administration, and will do the same with the European authorities within weeks, meaning Spain could soon receive the vaccine.

If approved, 20 million doses of the vaccine will come to Spain, which has already signed a deal to buy the jab.

The vaccine, which only needs to be administered in one dose, last week was shown to have “overall efficiency” in preventing moderate and severe Covid infections in a large trial across three continents and 44,000 volunteers.

The vaccine has been shown to have around 72 per cent effectiveness in its United States trials, 66 per cent in Latin America and 57 per cent in South Africa.

While the effectiveness of the vaccine is below the 95 per cent shown by the Pfizer and Moderna jabs, the Johnson & Johnson version is administered in just one dose and can be refrigerated at much higher temperatures.

According to its makers, the vaccine can be stored for two years at -20 degrees Celsius and for at least three months in most standard refrigerators.

The European Union signed an agreement in October to purchase of 200 million doses, of which 20 million will go to Spain.

Makers of the Russian jab Sputnik have also asked the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for authorisation to market their formula.

