Boris Johnson Says ‘It’s Still Too Early’ For Any Decisions On Summer Holiday Plans Just Yet.

BORIS JOHNSON has said it is still too early to make any decisions on taking summer holidays this year and asked the public to wait until Feb. 22 when more data would have been collected. Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, the PM appeared to side with Mr Shapps when asked about summer holidays.

The PM promised more details will be announced in the week beginning 22 February as part of the promised roadmap out of lockdown. He added: “I understand why people want to make plans now, but we’re just going to have to be a bit more patient.” Mr Johnson also did not deny the government was working on developing an app for people to show when travelling internationally, containing details about their COVID-19 status.

For weeks, there have been rumours over a so-called vaccine passport that would enable the air travel to resume- which apparently is still being considered.

This comes as the UK prepares to tighten its border controls to minimise the risk of foreign variants being imported and interfering with the vaccine rollout.

New measures in place from Monday to improve self-isolation compliance of those arriving in the UK include mandatory 10-day quarantine in a hotel, with people required to take a Covid test within 72 hours before their flight, and two further tests during isolation before being allowed to leave.

Failure to comply with these measures could result in a fine of up to £10,000, and anyone attempting to hide whether they have been in a red list country in the previous 10 days, faces up to 10 years in jail.

Explaining the tightening of rules, Mr Shapps said: “We do not want to find ourselves stumbling into a variant or something else that sets us back, so [holidays are] dependent, not only on us with regard to international travel, but others as well”.

He added: “We need to make sure before people are travelling that other countries have been vaccinated.”

