UK Government Working On Vaccine Passports- Summer Holidays Could Be Back On!

THE UK is working on a “vaccine passport” system as Greece prepares to let in tourists who have had the Covid jab, reveals a report.

Officials at the Foreign Office are working on plans to provide Brits who have been vaccinated with an official document so they can travel to countries which may demand proof of inoculation as a condition of entry. Several European countries including Greece, Spain, Malta and Denmark have already signalled support for such a plan.

Greek tourism chiefs reportedly said that UK tourists who have had the jab may be welcomed back as early as May. Greece is reportedly very confident that people who have received two doses of either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines will have enough immunity to visit the country.

Tourism makes up a fifth of the country’s economy which has been battered by the deadly pandemic. It’s still unclear at the moment just what kind of proof Brits will need to show when they arrive in Greece. However, tourists will still need a negative Covid test taken less than 72 hours before they arrive in the country.

Athens is apparently sceptical about whether German and Russian tourists will be able to visit this summer due to their sluggish vaccine programmes.

Grigoris Tasios, of Greece’s hoteliers federation, said: “Greece has long been a favourite holiday destination for the British, and with the rate of inoculations in the UK largely outpacing all others across Europe and beyond, British travellers will be among the safest to travel here by as early as May.” Israelis and US tourists will also reportedly be allowed to visit Greece due to the successful roll-out of their vaccines.

Spain has suffered badly throughout the crisis, this news is sure to be greatly welcomed by the tourism minister and the thousands so Expat and Spanish business owners across the country. Various UK government ministries are reported to be working on creating a vaccination passport. This passport could permit foreign tourism by May, by when the vaccination programme in the UK is expected to allow restrictions to be lifted.

