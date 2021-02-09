Valencian Community: IF restrictions get extended AGAIN it COULD be for just a week.

THIS is one of many options being discussed by members of the Valencian Government, who are set to discuss whether to extend restrictions for a week or the usual fifteen days IF they are to be extended at all.

Valencian Government President Ximo Puig held a meeting with Valencia’s Minister of Health Ana Barceló yesterday (February 8) to discuss options as there has been a notable improvement in the numbers of infections in recent days within the community.

Puig announced on Sunday, February 7 that he intends to keep the current restrictions in place long past the extended end date of February 15 stating that “we are not in a position to make things more flexible.”

However, with a decline in Covid numbers, a decision on how to de-escalate restrictions is a top priority for the local government, and a gradual approach seems likely – albeit backed by data – which is improving. The accumulated incidence was reduced yesterday (February 8) to below 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, an essential goal before starting to think about lifting certain measures.

A key factor in any decision that Puig and Barceló come to is hospital pressure as well as the occupancy rate in ICUs – which remain at high levels.

This may likely keep the Valencian Government from diverting from the usual 15-day extension but some restrictions could certainly be relaxed. However, it is unlikely that some of the most significant measures such as the closure of the hospitality industry, the curfew or the perimeter closures of large cities will be taken away whilst the hospitals are still struggling.

