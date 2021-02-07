VALENCIAN restrictions WON’T be lifted on February 15 as ‘we are not in a position to make things more flexible’

The president of the Valencian Community, Ximo Puig, has announced on Sunday, February 7 that he intends to keep the current restrictions in place long past the extended end date of February 15. The president said that “we are not yet in a position to make things more flexible,” despite the fact that in recent days the number of new infections and hospitalisations have been steadily declining.

Speaking to the press before a meeting of the National Executive Committee of the PSPV in Valencia, Mr Puig said that he wants to extend the restrictions as “there continues to be great hospital pressure and thousands of infections continue to occur.” He added that despite the fact that the region is “better than we were, we are not in a good moment.”

“The pertinent thing is to consolidate our position and in a few weeks to be able to look to the future with greater hope,“ explained Mr Puig.

“We need to continue with these restrictions, in a few weeks it will get better,” he reiterated.

The news will come as a devastating blow to the hospitality industry in particular, who have been forced to shut their doors completely during the latest lockdown. Currently, all non-essential retail has to close at 6pm, and border restrictions are in place for municipalities with more than 50,000 inhabitants from 3pm on Fridays until 6am on Mondays. In addition, the Ministry of Health has now deemed it necessary for people to wear masks at all times on urban beaches.

“We have seen some new situations that worry us, but we are close to overcoming the third wave and we need no one to act irresponsibly. The vast majority of Valencians are complying with all restrictions with extraordinary behavior. Social relations are being reduced, which is one of the critical points of the situation and we have to continue like this,“ the president concluded.

