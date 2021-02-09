Turkey Reveals Ambitious Plans For A Moon Landing in 2023 Using It’s Own Hybrid Rocket.

TURKEY has revealed plans to land on the moon as part of its national space programme in 2023, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

-- Advertisement --



“The first rough landing will be made on the moon with our national and authentic hybrid rocket that shall be launched into orbit at the end of 2023 through international cooperation,” Erdogan said, has he detailed the two-phased proposed mission.

Last month, Erdogan spoke to Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk on possible cooperation in space technologies with Turkish companies. Speaking in an event in Ankara, Erdogan announced a programme with 10 strategic goals including sending a Turkish citizen on a scientific mission in space. The Turkish President did not elaborate further on the cooperation.

Last month, Turkey launched its Turksat 5A satellite into orbit from the United States in cooperation with SpaceX. Turksat 5B satellite is planned to be launched in the second quarter of 2021.

Turkey aims to reach strategic space goals in 10 years, Erdogan also said, adding that the country will improve work on satellite technologies and establish a spaceport with other ally countries. The country has previously launched reconnaissance and communication satellites set up a satellite systems integration and test centre and manufactured a domestic HD satellite called IMECE which is expected to be launched in 2022.

“Our feet will be on earth but our eyes will be in space. Our roots will be on earth, our branches will be up in the sky,” Erdogan said.

Mars missions for UAE, China and U.S. spacecraft.

Earth’s invasion of Mars has officially kicked off as the United Arab Emirates’ Hope probe entered the red planet’s orbit today, Tuesday, Feb. 9. China’s Tianwen-1 mission is not far behind, expected to enter Mars’ orbit on Wednesday. The U.S., meanwhile, is set to land NASA’s Perseverance rover on Mars next week.

All three nations launched their separate Mars missions within days of each other this past summer, initiating an international deep space race to explore Earth’s neighbouring planet.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Turkey Reveals Ambitious Plans For A Moon Landing in 2023”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.