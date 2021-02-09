PUB OWNER’S ingenious lockdown project helps the homeless, and brings a West Midlands community together.

A West Midlands community is pulling together as Shannon Quigley at The Dingle in Solihull, came up with an ingenious lockdown project to help the homeless. The boss of the pub started a collection for crisp packets that will be reused and up-cycled into blankets and sleeping bag liners to help people living on the street.

The fantastic project started in the summer and customers have been dropping by packet wrappers ever since. The plan is to up-cycle used crisp packets in the hopes of creating “potentially life-saving” blankets once the packets have been flattened out, ironed, and sealed together.

Speaking to Coventry Live, Shannon said “It’s a strange idea, I admit.

“However, being able to take a largely discarded item and turn it into something of use and potentially life-saving is humbling.

“What started as us just deciding not to throw away the crisp packets that we sold in the pub, has turned into a community-wide campaign.

“I would like to thank everyone who has donated so far, we are continuing to collect them to make as many blankets as we can.”

Local residents have responded excellently to the lockdown project and so far over three giant bags have been filled with the wrappers. The pub is going to carry on with the collection and has asked locals to simply drop off their packets into the car park.

