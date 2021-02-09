Fury as 20 Firefighters Not Charged with Rape of Young Girl

FURY as 20 firefighters are not charged with the rape of a young girl, due to the fact that France does not have an age of consent law.

It was alleged that 20 firemen had sex with a young girl only known as Julie who was 13 years old. The case has sparked fury as the men have not been charged with the rape of the young vulnerable child.

The alleged victim claims that over a two-year period she was groomed by a firefighter named Pierre and was then raped by him and many other firefighters.

Julie met Pierre who seem to be a kind man when she was suffering from an anxiety attack in 2008 when she was only 13 years old. Pierre works for Paris’s Fire Brigade and showed her attention before allegedly grooming her for sex. Of the 20 men that been accused, only three of them have admitted to having sexual contact with the girl, although all three claim that the encounters were consensual.

Allegedly over two-year period the 20 men visited the home of the young girl 130 times which has led to her suffering with both her physical and mental health. She claims to have been “terrified and paralysed with fear” during alleged rapes.

Three of the men have been charged with ‘sexual violation’ and the case has sparked fury across France where activists are hoping that French law will be changed to finally include an age of consent.

