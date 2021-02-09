Guardia Civil clear up the mysterious disappearance of two young boys from Tavernes de la Valldigna.

The boys had allegedly disappeared on February 2 from the Valencia town of Tavernes de la Valldigna. The SOS disappeared organisation had asked for residents in Spain to help find the boys as they been missing for a week, after the disappearances had been reported to them.

The Guardia Civil has clarified that the brothers who are aged only five and six years old are safe and well and with their mother. It appears that the missing person report was not correct as the father new the boys were with their mother and had signed permission for her to take them.

According to ABC, sources from La Benemérita had clarified the matter stating that “the children are with their mother and are in good condition” and that the issue should now be considered as a “private family matter.”

It appears that the disappearance claim had arisen after a dispute had grown between the parents of the two young brothers. According to sources in the Guardia civil the mother is in possession of a legal and binding document that has been authorised in front of a public notary stating that she has permission to take the children to Romania.

The father had signed the agreement and knows that both of his children are safe and well and in Romania, where the family couple originally came from.

