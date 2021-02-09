ALMERIA ‘MARKETPLACE’ has been visited by over 5000 customers since its inception in April 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The “marketplace” came about as the potentially deadly Coronavirus took hold across Spain and people were unable to shop as they usually would due to the strict lockdown measures that were implemented.

Almeria City Council set up the marketplace as part of the ‘Plan re-activa20’, to enable people to shop from the comfort of their home while staying safe and having home deliveries. Initially the web portal started with stalls from the Los Angeles Market and the Central Market which has since expanded, and now covers hundreds of establishments from Almeria City.

Home delivery service is now available for 230 businesses and the web portal has proven its worth during the ongoing Coronavirus crisis. Carlos Sánchez, The Councillor for Promotion of the City, spoke about the “marketplace” saying that, “the web portal was born in order to become a great digital showcase of the city’s businesses. Now it is an alternative due to the restrictions of the pandemic, but we want it to be established as a new line of business for local businesses in Almeria”.

Future hopes of the portal include capturing all the businesses in Almeria that are able to offer home delivery and Sanchez has encouraged all businesses in the area to get on board.

