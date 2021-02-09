Amir Khan Breaches Lockdown with 230-Mile Restaurant Trip

AMIR KHAN breaches lockdown with 230-mile West Midlands restaurant trip.

Olympic boxer Khan has allegedly broken lockdown rules after taking a staggering 200 plus mile trip to a West Midlands restaurant. The boxer who represented Team GB in Greece at the 2004 Olympic Games was allegedly spotted by fans at a restaurant in Coventry.

Khan was spotted at a restaurant believed to be Coventry’s Farmhouse, but the photo quickly disappeared. At the moment customers are only able to purchase drive through takeaway options which they may then eat in their car.

The photo had been seen on Instagram with the restaurant thanking Khan for his custom and the post caption read, “We were very busy yesterday for our Exclusive Drive Thru but the highlight of the night was @amirkingkhan came through yesterday ! Very nice, humble brother and he loved the Drive Thru!”

Khan was also seen to reply to the comment saying “Thanks @thefarmhousecoventry had a lovely time.”

People were quick to criticise Khan on social media with one asking if he knew how to follow the rules. They said, “Dear Amir Khan, do you understand the lockdown rules, or do you want someone to explain them to you, fed up with hasbeens like you breaking the rules,”

Further comments included, “So the rules don’t apply to influencers or now boxers,” and a very short comment stated “Idiot.”

