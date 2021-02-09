Father Ted Star Rynagh O’Grady Dies Suddenly Aged 67.

The Dublin actress, best known as the unforgettable Mary O’Leary co-owner of the Craggy Island shop, has died suddenly, according to a spokesman from the Abbey Theatre, Dublin, Ireland. She trained in the Abbey School of Acting and throughout her career which spanned over 50 years, appeared in numerous productions at the famed Dublin theatre.

Rynagh was greatly respected across the Irish theatre scene and was also known for her directorial and writing skills. She was best known for her role as Mary, whose hilarious rows with husband John were swept under the carpet whenever Father Ted appeared.

In a statement, obtained by Dublin Live, the Abbey Theatre said: “We were deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of our beloved friend and colleague Rynagh O’Grady. We are thinking of her family and all who loved her.”

Rynagh trained in the Abbey School of Acting and first appeared on our stages in 1969. Notable productions included Donal O’Kelly’s Mamie Sighs in 1990 and more recently in Deirdre Kinahan’s The Unmanageable Sisters.”

Director of the Abbey Theatre, Graham McLaren took a moment to remember his great friend, who he had the privilege of directing in 2018 and 2019, said: “Rynagh O Grady, Her grace, Her talent, Her humour, Her integrity, Her patience. I’d sneak into the back row of the Abbey to watch her hush a hysterical audience with a look, then lead them through a speech full of heart, humanity & justice. Irish theatre got a lot darker today.”

