FACEBOOK bans misinformation about all vaccines including COVID-19 after years of controversial misinformation being seen on the social network.

Misinformation surrounding vaccines has been seen on Facebook for many years and the company is now taking the step to stamp out these unfounded claims. Facebook has a new COVID-19 related misinformation policy, and as the company announced on Monday they will begin to remove posts that make fictitious claims about COVID-19 and other vaccines.

Paid advertisers are already banned from making false claims regarding vaccines but the new rules will be applied to posts that users create too.

Guy Rosen, who controls content decisions for Facebook said, “We will begin enforcing this policy immediately, with a particular focus on Pages, groups and accounts that violate these rules,

“We’ll continue to expand our enforcement over the coming weeks.”

During the global pandemic that has shaken the world Facebook has constantly updated COVID-19 content rules, and in April 2020 it began to add useful facts from the CDC in a bid to beat misinformation. The platform stopped short of removing false content about the virus, but had often been seen to partially hide vaccine misinformation.

Many Facebook groups have been seen as a place to share anti-vaccine views and misinformation, but the new Facebook policy will see groups where misinformation content is repeatedly shared being shut down.

