Young Boy Rescued from Cave House Blaze

A YOUNG BOY has been rescued by firefighters from a cave house blaze in Spain’s Granada.

The young boy aged only five-years-old was rescued after the cave house caught fire in the Granada municipality of Guadix. The 112 Emergencies service, attached to the Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Junta de Andalucia reported that the fire happened on Monday morning, and that three rescues were successfully made.

The fire was reported to 112 on Monday morning at around 7:45 am, and the caller said that a cave house was on fire in Cañada Ojeda street, and that they thought that a young child was trapped in the blaze. Emergency services were immediately activated by the coordinating centre and the soon the fire was attended by Guadix firefighters, local police, Public Health Emergencies Company and Guardia Civil.

The fire at the cave was thought to have originated in the home’s living room and firefighters were successfully able to rescue the young boy from the fire.

Three people required medical assistance after the blaze including the young boy. All three people were evacuated to Guadix’s hospital for treatment.

Antonio Valverde, the Accitan mayor of Citizen Security has praised the work of local police and the fire department in the rescue.

