Wild Boars Spotted in The Heart of Mojacar

RESIDENTS took to Facebook after wild boars were spotted in the heart of Mojacar.

Wild boars and other animals have become more of a common sight in towns since the Coronavirus pandemic started and the movement of people has been restricted. Over recent months Mojacar has been the scene of wild boars wandering through streets that are usually populated by residents and tourists.

In the most recent sighting though the wild boars took to the Commercial Centre and were seen grazing on the lawn in the heart of the coastal town. A Local resident was able to capture photos of at least five of the stunning animals and took to Facebook to share the pics.

In the event of seeing wild animals including wild boars in the city centre it is very important that local authorities are immediately contacted. Wild boars are protected by law and should not be disturbed and certainly should not be attacked.

This latest spotting in which at least five wild boars were seen had many people on Facebook commenting that they hope the animals remain safe and well.

The users also commented that the location should be kept a secret due to the fact that some may decide to try and make a sneaky snack of the wild animals.

