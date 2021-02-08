Paddy Doherty Reassures Fans

PADDY DOHERTY reassures fans after a hospital trip following his COVID-19 fight.

PADDY Doherty, star of The Big Fat Gypsy Wedding was rushed into hospital on Saturday after he started to have problems breathing, but soon took to Facebook to assure fans that was still alive and fighting.

Paddy said, “Good Morning, well I’m alive. I’m alive! Well I’m just about alive. It’s a good morning.

“I was in hospital yesterday and thank God I came out late last night. It is what it is.


“I have asthma and all that crap. Anyway, I want to wish you all a very good morning. I hope everything is going well for yous and have a great day.”

He told fans that, “If you can say, ‘good morning’ it is a good morning, honest to God, no matter what sort of a day it is, it is a good morning.


“So listen from me to you all I salute, blow yous a kiss, be lucky, and may god bless you all. Be safe.”

Paddy who in 2011, won Celebrity Big Brother, previously had doctors at the Countess of Chester Hospital seriously worried when they gave him only a 50-50 chance of being able to survive the deadly virus.

The star has spoken about his battle with COVID and that how over the years he had fought many things, but that COVID has been the hardest fight of his life.

The star has spoken about his battle with COVID and that how over the years he had fought many things, but that COVID has been the hardest fight of his life.

 





