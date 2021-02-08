Thousands Of People In Moss Side Offered Immediate Covid-19 Tests As New Virus Variant Discovered

Thousands Of People In Moss Side And Neighbouring Areas Offered Immediate Covid-19 Tests As New Virus Variant Discovered.

More than ten thousand people in Moss Side and including it’s neighbouring communities, are to be offered immediate Covid-19 tests after a new variant of the virus was identified in the area.

From tomorrow, Tuesday, Feb. 9, Manchester council will be inviting all over-16s living, working or studying within a specific area – including most of Moss Side and small parts of Whalley Range, Hulme and Fallowfield – for tests, after four cases of a new strain were identified in two unrelated households on Raby Street.

Dedicated asymptomatic testing units are being made readily available in the area. A total of six teams of council staff, volunteers, councillors and community leaders will join in with the massive task of door-knocking to provide testing kits to residents in the ‘designated foot-print’.

The testing units will include one at Our Lady’s RC Church on Raby Street and one in the car park of the Gurdwara Temple on Monton Street. A third is expected to be confirmed in the coming days.

It follows similar programmes in parts of Southport, Sefton, Bristol and the Home Counties in recent weeks after other variants were found. The tests will not be mandatory.

